Ludhiana West bypoll: Bhupesh Baghel, HP CM among Congress’ star campaigners list

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 08:24 AM IST

From the party’s state unit, key figures include state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will lead the party’s efforts on the ground.

AICC general secretary and Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel along with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are among the star campaigners announced by the Congress for the June 19 Ludhiana West bypoll.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (PTI)

The list also includes Sachin Pilot, Manish Tewari, actor and Congress veteran Raj Babbar, singer-politician Mohammad Sadiq, and youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Amethi MP Kishori Lal, who defeated former Union minister Smriti Irani, also figure on the list.

From the party's state unit, key figures include state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira will lead the party's efforts on the ground.

Former Punjab Congress chief and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has not been included in the list.

Sidhu has remained distant from Congress activities since January last year. He did not appear in any campaign of Congress in Punjab during the 2024 parliamentary elections. Sources within the party said that he stopped visiting the party office and has limited his interactions to a close circle of associates.  

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West bypoll: Bhupesh Baghel, HP CM among Congress’ star campaigners list
