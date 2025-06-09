Ludhiana West bypoll: Dharamvira slams AAP leaders for nurturing VIP culture

Member of Parliament Dharamvira Gandhi attended an election campaign in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency and urged the residents to vote for the Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu to free Punjab from looters from Delhi. MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and former MLA Kuljit Nagra were also present on the occasion. Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Dharamvira Gandhi, who was once a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said, “The people who collected votes in the name of AAP became special people as soon as they came to power. Those who opposed the VIP culture started enjoying special VIP facilities. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann knelt down before the Delhi leadership and handed over the keys of Punjab’s interests and the government treasury to the people of Delhi. People like Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain never tire of proclaiming their strict honesty, but they themselves have spent several months in jails in corruption cases in the liquor scam. And now they are claiming to make Punjab corruption free.”

The Congress MP, calling Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha enemies of Punjab, said that any MP, MLA or office bearer of the AAP who talks about the party’s principles on the party platform or in public and suggests to the said leaders not to deviate from the line of the party’s principles, then he is shown the outside door.

Congress has no competition in Ludhiana: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asserted that the Congress will win the Ludhiana West by-election with a record margin. “Congress practically has no competition here”, he remarked.

In an informal interaction with reporters here on Sunday, Warring, who is also the local MP, asserted that the ruling AAP was badly mistaken that the Congress would allow it to abuse power and misuse the official machinery for the elections.

First of all we will not let any misuse of the official machinery and second, in case any official is found to be misusing his position to help the AAP, his proper record will be maintained. “As I have already said and I am repeating it today, we won’t forget, we won’t forgive and we won’t spare”, he warned, while asserting, “the Congress has its strong roots and foundations in Punjab for 140 years and you think we will allow a party which is just born to intimidate us?”

The PCC president sought to dispel the myth that the by-elections are normally won by the ruling party. “We won in Barnala, supposedly the stronghold of the AAP and we will certainly win Ludhiana West, which has always been our stronghold”, he remarked.