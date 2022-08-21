Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide
The deceased, a resident of Ludhiana, had consumed poison on August 16 and was admitted to a hospital, but did not survive
PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison.
The man had consumed poison on August 16 and was admitted to a hospital where he died on Saturday.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.
She alleged that the accused were not returning her son’s money and threatened him when he asked them to return it. The woman added that the accused had also taken her son to a self-styled Godman, who also harassed him.
ASI Joginder Pal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused who are yet to be
-
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4
Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary. It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.
-
BJP’s Sushil Modi seeks removal of Bihar agri minister Sudhakar Singh over 2013 rice scam
Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday levelled serious allegations against agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh and sought Sudhakar's removal from the government over what he described as the 2013 rice scam. “He was granted bail only after depositing Rs 60 lakh as per court order,” he said. The state food corporation had also got an FIR lodged with the Ramgarh police station in this connection.
-
Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna
The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics