Ludhiana | Woman among 5 held for smuggling intoxicant pills, liquor

In a drive against drug and liquor smuggling, the police have arrested five accused including a woman on Monday in five different cases. The police have recovered 260 intoxicant pills and 165 bottles of illicit liquor.

In the first case, the Meharban police arrested Rekha Rani and recovered 260 intoxicant pills from her possession near Chuhawal village. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinde Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The police arrested the accused during special checking. The woman tried to escape after seeing police. When frisked, the police recovered pills from her possession.”

A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

Liquor smuggling cases

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested Bal Kishan of Kailash Nagar and recovered 10 bottles of illicit liquor; in another case, Division number 5 police held Manjit Singh of Manjit Nagar with 120 bottles of illicit liquor. Manjit was selling the liquor in front of his house.

Meharban police arrested Parveen Kumar of Captain Colony and recovered 11 bottles of illicit liquor. He was selling liquor from his house. In the fifth case, Tibba police arrested Kamal Kumar of New Puneet Nagar and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor. Kamal was arrested from Mahavir Jain Colony by the police during special checking.

In all liquor smuggling cases, the police have booked the accused under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act.