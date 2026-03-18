Ludhiana: Woman cashier booked for multi-lakh fraud at auto agency

A woman cashier at an auto agency has been booked for allegedly defrauding her employer of several lakh rupees by manipulating billing and payment records, with the fraud coming to light during an internal audit by the company’s accounts department. The accused has been booked under sections 318(2) , 336(2), 336(3) , 338 , 340(2) , and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. (HT Photo)

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case against Pooja Yadav following a complaint by Inder Mohan Pal Singh, a company representative.

According to the complaint, Yadav was appointed as a cashier on October 8, 2025, and was responsible for handling customer payments and depositing them into the company’s bank account. She allegedly misused her position to manipulate financial records.

The audit found that she generated fake and duplicate receipts and recorded them in the system to falsely show payments as received. Investigators also found that the same UTR (Unique Transaction Reference) numbers were used multiple times, creating a false impression that funds had been credited to the company’s account.

The discrepancies surfaced when the management cross-checked transaction records with actual bank entries, following which a formal complaint was lodged with the police along with relevant documents.

ASI Sahib Kumar, the investigating officer, said banking transactions, receipt records and digital entries are being examined. Police are also probing the possible involvement of others. The exact amount allegedly siphoned off is yet to be ascertained.

The accused has been booked under sections 318(2) (cheating), 336(2), 336(3) and 338 (forgery), 340(2) (using forged documents or electronic records as genuine), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.