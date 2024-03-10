 Ludhiana: Woman consumes poison, kin attack her in-laws at hospital - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Woman consumes poison, kin attack her in-laws at hospital

Ludhiana: Woman consumes poison, kin attack her in-laws at hospital

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 11, 2024 05:02 AM IST

According to police, the woman had allegedly consumed poison following a matrimonial dispute; after her parents came to know about the incident, they attacked her in-laws in the hospital where the woman was admitted

Patients, their relatives and staff of a private hospital here were in for a shock when the kin of a married woman, who had allegedly consumed poison and was admitted in the medical facility, attacked her in-laws with sharp-edged weapons.

The police have arrested three persons, including father, brother and cousin of the woman. (HT File Photo)
The police have arrested three persons, including father, brother and cousin of the woman.

The police have arrested three persons, including father, brother and cousin of the woman. The accused had fled after leaving the victims injured.

According to police, the woman had allegedly consumed poison following a matrimonial dispute. After her parents came to know about the incident, they attacked her in-laws in the hospital where the woman was admitted.

The Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against at least five persons, including the mother of the woman. The police have arrested three persons, including her father of Bonkran village, her brother and cousin.

One of the victims critical

The victims have been identified as her brother-in-law, father-in-law and one other relative. Condition of her brother-in-law, who suffered stab injuries, is stated to be serious.

Tarlochan Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) said that the whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the hospital. The police have procured the CCTVs which they will use as evidence in the court against the accused.

Woman’s husband was at work when incident happened: Cops

The DSP added that the woman had married a man from Sikandarpur village in Machhiwara. Following a matrimonial dispute, the woman consumed poison on Saturday.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Machhiwara by her father-in-law and other relatives, while her husband, who is a labourer, was at work.

“As parents of the woman came to know that their daughter had consumed poison, they rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted. The accused created a ruckus in the hospital and assaulted her in-laws with sharp-edged weapons before escaping,” the DSP said.

“The incident caused panic among the patients and staff of the hospital. We formed two separate teams and arrested three of the accused soon after the incident, while the mother and a cousin of the woman are yet to be arrested. We are also scanning the role of the woman also,” he added.

Sub-inspector Bhindar Singh, SHO at Police station Machhiwara, said that a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

The SHO added that the condition of the woman who consumed poison is stated to be stable.

