Ludhiana: Woman, daughter held for stealing 4 lakh

Ludhiana: Woman, daughter held for stealing 4 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2023 05:16 AM IST

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money from their possession

The Payal Police have arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly stealing 4 lakh from the house of her employer in Ghaloti village in Payal.

The accused have been identified as Kiranjit Kaur of Ghaloti village and her daughter Sandeep Kaur.
The accused have been identified as Kiranjit Kaur of Ghaloti village and her daughter Sandeep Kaur. (Getty image)

The accused have been identified as Kiranjit Kaur of Ghaloti village and her daughter Sandeep Kaur.

Harminder Singh, the complainant, stated that the women work as domestic helpers in his house. On Sunday morning, when the accused were cleaning the house, he went for a morning walk and when he returned home, he was shocked to see the almirah open and 4 lakh were missing. Both the women were not present in the house.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money from their possession. A case under section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Payal Police station.

