Ludhiana: Woman, daughter held for stealing 4 lakh

The Payal Police have arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly stealing ₹4 lakh from the house of her employer in Ghaloti village in Payal. The accused have been identified as Kiranjit Kaur of Ghaloti village and her daughter Sandeep Kaur. (Getty image)

Harminder Singh, the complainant, stated that the women work as domestic helpers in his house. On Sunday morning, when the accused were cleaning the house, he went for a morning walk and when he returned home, he was shocked to see the almirah open and ₹4 lakh were missing. Both the women were not present in the house.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen money from their possession. A case under section 381 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Payal Police station.

