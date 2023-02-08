Ludhiana: Woman dies by suicide, husband booked

A woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Buani village in Doraha.

The police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide against her husband following the complaint of the woman’s father.

The complainant, who is a resident of Sundar Nagar in Jaipura road of Doraha, stated that the accused had a love marriage with her daughter in July 2020. He said that while his family had accepted their relationship, the accused’s family was against the marriage.

The complainant alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused started harassing his daughter and stopped giving her money and also stopped her from visiting her parent’s place.

The complainant said that he had intervened in the matter several times, but to no avail.

On Tuesday, he received a phone call from member panchayat of the village about suicide of his daughter. He immediately lodged a complaint.

ASI Hakam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.