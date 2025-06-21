Ludhiana: Woman found murdered in Salem Tabri house

Panic gripped the Punjabi Bagh Chowk area of Salem Tabri after a 55-year-old woman was found murdered in her house on Saturday. The woman, identified as Sonam Jain, was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside her bathroom. The police have launched a murder investigation and suspect robbery as a possible motive. The woman had a finance business. The woman, identified as Sonam Jain, was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside her bathroom. (HT Photo)

The incident came to light when Sonam’s husband Surinder Jain, who is a factory employee, returned home for lunch and found the main door ajar. On calling out to his wife and receiving no response, he entered the house and found her lifeless body in the bathroom, covered in blood. He immediately raised the alarm, drawing neighbours and residents to the scene.

Cops from the Salem Tabri police station reached the spot shortly after being alerted by locals. Preliminary investigation suggests the attacker may have entered the house with the intent to rob.

A CCTV footage from the house showed an unidentified man wearing a cap entering the house around 11.16 am and leaving before noon. Cops are working to identify the suspect and are also verifying whether any valuables were stolen from the premises. The neighbours told police that they did not hear any screams from the house.

As there is no sign of forceful entry, the police suspect that the killer might be known to the family.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Sameer Verma said, “We have retrieved CCTV footage and launched a manhunt for the suspect. The crime appears to be premeditated. Robbery cannot be ruled out.”

The body was sent for postmortem and a murder case was registered. The victim’s two children are abroad.