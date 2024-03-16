Ludhiana: Woman, three aides murder husband, dump body in canal

A woman with the help of her aide and two other accomplices allegedly hacked her husband to death and dumped his body in a canal, police said on Friday. The matter came to light after his dead body was fished out from the canal near Khanpur-Seelon village on Kalan Road on Thursday. (HT File Photo)

Police have arrested the woman, identified as Harwinder Kaur alias Mani, and her aide Sajid Alam, while their two unidentified accomplices are yet to be arrested.

The Dehlon police lodged an FIR against the woman, her aide, and two unidentified accomplices.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Balwinder Singh, brother of the victim, Harjeet Singh, 35, of Kila Raipur village.

He stated that Harjeet and the accused, Alam, worked at a brick kiln in the village. Alam, who is from West Bengal, was living in Harjeet’s house for the past four years. He developed an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife.

After Harjeet came to know about the illicit relation of his wife with Alam, he objected to it. The complainant said that on Thursday, Alam took Harjeet somewhere on a bike. The accused hacked Harjeet to death with a sharp-edged weapon and dumped the body in the canal.

Balwinder added that on Friday, when he started searching for his brother, he found the body of the latter in the canal and informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Guriqbal Singh said that the Dehlon police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against Harwinder, Alam and their two unidentified accomplices.

Harjeet had married Harwinder Kaur 15 years ago. The couple has a 13-year-old son and two daughters, aged 12 and 10 years. Harjeet had fractured his one arm a few days ago.