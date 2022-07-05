Ludhiana women post 577 runs, highest-ever in limited-over cricket match
The Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Years Tournament Match played Between Ludhiana and Sangrur on Monday saw the Ludhiana side create a new record by hitting 577 Runs in 50 overs.
The score is the highest-ever in the limited-over catergory, with the previous record being 499. Ludhiana women won the match by 554 runs.
Winning the toss, the side chose to bat first. Opening batter Manya Sharma scored an unbeaten 114, while Akansha Saini scored a thumping 219. The duo was well supported by Panmeet Kaur Bindra’s 39 and Manya Verma’s 33.
Chasing the mammoth target Sangrur, were bundled out for a paltry 23 runs in 22.3 overs. Parneet took four Wickets.
Ramanpreet Kaur, the Ludhiana side’s coach, applauded the players for their performance.
CT University’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences organises Synergy 2022
The inauguration of Ludhiana’s local chapter was done in presence of the pro-chancellor and vice-chancellor of CT University as well as senior officials of both organisations. They ennobled Saurabh Sharma as president, Sudhir Kumar as general secretary and Dinesh Kumar as treasurer in the local chapter.
A stage interaction of members of Ludhiana Drug Manufacturers Association was also organised, wherein members shared their professional experience with budding pharmacists. Sadawarti said healthcare the university’s pharmaceutical department was putting full emphasis on turning its students into researchers.
PAU holds training on communication and extension education
A week-long training programme on communication and extension for 10 elective students of the department of extension education and communication management kicked off at the communication centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.
Additional director communication of the communication centre, TS Riar said the centre plays an important role in enhancing crop production and productivity through dissemination of technologies and agri-knowledge.“Regular agro-advisories are issued in time to alert the farmers about the weather disturbances as well as the possible attack of a particular insect-pest and disease in the crop,” he added.
Department of extension education head Kuldeep Singh, meanwhile, said the university has a strong technology transfer wing to provide updated information to the farmers periodically.Farmers are educated through kisan melas, skill development training, campaigns, exhibitions, live demonstrations, field days, farm publications, weekly digital newspaper “Kheti Sandesh” and other mediums.
Singh added that the main emphasis lay on boosting the income of the farmers and making agriculture as well as livelihood of the farmers sustainable.During the programme, students will also be familiarised with TV/radio talks, documentaries, agro-advisories, training imparted by the skill development centre, news writing for print media, mobile apps and website for technology dissemination, advanced extension methodologies and importance of communication skills.
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
