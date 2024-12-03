Ludhiana: Work begins to modernise 10 government primary schools

The construction work has started in 10 government primary schools in Ludhiana, which have been selected to be turned into ‘Schools of Happiness.’ Each school will receive ₹40.4 lakh to transform itself into a vibrant learning space, equipped with modern facilities. District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said ₹11.98 lakh has already been released to each of these schools in the first phase. Construction work being done at School of Happiness, Bassian, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative is part of a state-wide project to establish 132 ‘Schools of Happiness,’ including 10 in urban and 122 in rural areas. The aim is to create a joyful environment featuring computer labs, sports facilities like cricket and badminton courts, football stadiums and age-specific amenities to enhance the quality of education.

Anil Matharoo, assistant coordinator of the Smart School project, said Ludhiana has 35 schools chosen for the initiative. In the first phase, funds have been allocated for 10 schools in including GPS Ghawaddi, Akhar, Gobindgarh, Kohara, Mundian Khurd, Galib Kalan, Bhattian and Johlan villages.

Four schools — GPS Kasabad, Chuharpur, Bhattian Bet and Lalheri — were selected under both NABARD 29 and NABARD 30 projects, entitling them to nearly ₹1 crore. Other schools under NABARD 29 will receive ₹40.4 lakh each. Matharoo noted that the civil work differs slightly between the two projects.

A head teacher highlighted that the project includes constructing a dedicated interactive room, a computer lab and a well-furnished office for the head teacher. “Colour coding will also be introduced, ensuring uniform building and gate designs for all selected schools,” she added.

Matharoo further explained that schools were chosen based on their student strength, aiming to boost enrollment, especially in rural areas. “The first instalments for GPS Kasabad and Chuharpur, out of the schools covered under both the projects, have been released and proposals for two more schools to be covered under both projects have been sent,” he said.