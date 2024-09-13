Ludhiana: Year and half after woman’s death, husband among 3 booked on dowry charges

A year and half after a woman’s death, the police registered a case of dowry death against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, officials said. A year and half after a woman’s death, the police registered a case of dowry death against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, officials said. (HT File)

Police said the first-information report (FIR) was registered after investigating the matter for 14 months.

The victim, Priyanka alias Pinky, died on May 8, 2023.

The case has been registered against Jatinder Singh of New Vishal Colony, Kakowal Road, his mother Sunita and sister Dimple.

The case was registered following a statement by victim’s mother, Veena Rani of Anarkali Bazar of Jagraon.

The complainant said her daughter married Jatinder Singh on March 8, 2018. She alleged that soon after the wedding, the accused started harassing the victim for dowry. She said as her daughter complained, they intervened, and the accused promised they would not harass her again. She alleged that despite the promise, they continued to harass the victim for dowry.

The complainant said she got a call from Jatinder Singh on May 8, 2023, informing her that Priyanka had died in mysterious circumstances. Later, they cremated the body.

The victim’s mother said she found the matter suspicious and filed a complaint to the police commissioner on July 25, 2023.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police registered an FIR under sections 304-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).