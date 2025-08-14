Ludhiana: 12 mobiles seized from 13 inmates

Jail staff seized 12 mobile phones from 13 inmates during a surprise check on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Simranjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dhiraj Chauhan, Sukhpal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mohammad Sohaib, Jugraj Singh, Harshit Singh, Darsh Arora, Palwinder Singh, Dalip Kumar, Rajan Dhuria and Gurmeet Singh. Assistant jail superintendent Surinderpal Singh said the accused were possessing mobile phones. (HT Photo)

Assistant jail superintendent Surinderpal Singh said the accused were possessing mobile phones. An FIR under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act has been registered against the accused at the division number 7 police station.