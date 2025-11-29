Ludhiana: 15 dairy owners face action for dumping waste in Buddha Nullah

The long-pending issue of dairy waste flowing into Buddha Nullah surfaced again this week after Division Number 7 police registered multiple FIRs against dairy owners of the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex. The cases were filed following complaints submitted by the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of the municipal corporation’s urban tower & wastewater management wing (Zone B). Dairy owners allege that the MC has failed to lift cow dung regularly from the Tajpur Road Dairy Complex, due to which the waste starts flowing towards Buddha Nullah. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint, several dairy owners allegedly discharged cow dung and wastewater directly into Buddha Nullah in violation of government orders. The FIRs also mention incidents of misbehaviour and manhandling of on-duty MC staff who were issuing challans to stop the illegal discharge.

Officials said this is not the first time action has been taken. Over the past few years, the MC has repeatedly issued notices, cut illegal waste pipelines and registered FIRs, but the problem remains unresolved. Residents and environmental groups have often raised concerns about the stench and pollution caused by the illegal discharge, which worsens during the evening hours.

Dairy owners accuse MC of inaction

While the MC claims strict action, dairy owners have a different story to tell. They allege that the corporation fails to lift cow dung regularly from the dairy complex, forcing waste to accumulate. “The MC does not act on time. Cow dung remains lying for days, causing unbearable smell and attracting flies. When the situation becomes uncontrollable, the waste starts flowing towards Buddha Nullah,” said Satwinder Singh, a dairy owner.

He added that despite paying charges, the lifting of dung is irregular, and workers seldom visit on time. Dairy owners say they are being targeted without the MC addressing the root cause.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 279 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 70(3), 70(5), and 7(12) of the NIC & Dairy Act.

In the first case, the accused include Bittu Bhatia (32-B), Surjit Singh (34-B), Thredum (35-G), Harpal (01-C), Bittu Bhatia (02-C), Lamba (35/1-V), Manu Dairy (10-B), Vasudev Dairy (11-B), Ved Prakash Dairy (12-B), Nikka Dairy (24-B), Vicky Dairy (26-B), Raja Dairy (55-Ch), Tajinder Dairy (56-C), Rakesh Kumar Dairy (57-C), and Bittu & Shalu Dairy (54-C).

In another case, two dairy owners were named for assaulting MC staff during challan checking.

In the second FIR, the accused are Mani Dairy (14-M) and Mani Dairy (18-C), both booked under the same sections. The third FIR has been registered against unknown dairy owners who allegedly reopened sealed waste-outlet points.

A third FIR was filed against unidentified persons who allegedly reopened the sealed outlet points on November 22 after staging a protest on Tajpur Road.

According to officials, the MC had recently sealed all waste discharge points and cut illegal pipelines, but the outlets were deliberately reopened.

Buddha Nullah has been the centre of controversy for decades due to untreated waste from dairies, industries and residential areas. Despite several clean-up plans and crores spent on projects, illegal discharge continues to choke the water body.

Environmental activists say enforcement collapses because both the department and dairy operators fail to fulfil their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the police say further investigation is underway and more names may be added based on evidence. Authorities have again appealed to dairy owners to follow waste disposal rules, but residents fear the cycle of pollution, notices and FIRs will continue unless the MC finds a permanent solution.