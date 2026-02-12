Ludhiana:  ₹1.57-crore property of 2 drug traffickers frozen

The Khanna police said it had frozen properties worth ₹1.57 crore belonging to two alleged drug smugglers and sent a detailed report to the concerned authority in New Delhi for further legal proceedings. Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia during an awareness meet on drug abuse on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said Jasdev Singh alias Jassa, a resident of Nagra Colony, Machhiwara Sahib, has four cases of drug trafficking registered against him since 2015. Investigations revealed that he had been involved in the trafficking of poppy husk, opium and heroin for a long period. Using proceeds from the illegal trade, he allegedly accumulated property worth about ₹1.27 crore, which has now been frozen under legal provisions.

In another case, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Dudhal Road, Maloud, was arrested on September 16, 2025, in connection with the trafficking of 54 kg of poppy husk. The probe further revealed that he had acquired property worth around ₹29.50 lakh through the drug trade. This property has also been frozen.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police held an awareness meeting in a meat market, one of the hot points of drug peddling, to make the people aware about drug abuse. When the SSP was addressing the locals, a toddler walked towards her, following which she took the child in her lap and kept on addressing the people. The SSP conversed with the toddler before handing him over to his parents.