Ludhiana: 18 of 22 medicine specialist posts lying vacant in district

The health department is grappling with a severe shortage of medicine specialists, with 18 out of 22 sanctioned posts lying vacant in the district. This shortage is affecting patient care across health facilities, particularly in the civil hospital, which bears the brunt of the patient load. Over 44 % of doctors’ posts in the district are vacant. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana has 265 health and wellness centres (dispensaries), 17 community health centres (CHCs), four sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs), and one district hospital. In the absence of permanent physicians at most CHCs, the civil hospital remains the primary centre for outpatient care, handling 200-250 patients daily in the medicine OPD.

Until two months ago, the civil hospital did not have a permanent physician. Physicians from CHC Machhiwara, SDH Jagraon, and SDH Khanna were attending the OPD on deputation on different days. The hospital has three sanctioned posts for medicine specialists, but the newly appointed physician has also been deputed to a CHC in Faridkot and attends the civil hospital OPD only on Saturdays.

“Three medical specialists have been roped in on a deputation basis. Considering the high footfall and wide spectrum of cases. We are hopeful that after the fresh post-graduates pass out later this month, some of them will be posted here,” said senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen.

The shortage is not limited to medicine specialists. Over 44 % of doctors’ posts in the district are vacant. Of the 308 sanctioned posts for doctors or medical officers, only 172 are currently occupied, leaving 136 posts empty.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the health department has written to higher authorities and is conducting walk-in interviews to recruit specialists. She also noted that six medicine specialist posts in urban CHCs fall under the National Health Mission, not the district health department.