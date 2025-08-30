Ludhiana: 18k houses inspected for dengue larvae

Health officials on Friday carried out an extensive field drive in rain-affected and flood-affected areas of the city under the ‘Har shukarvaar dengue te vaar’ campaign. The focus of the activity remained Chander Nagar, adjoining Budha Nallah where assistant civil surgeon Dr Vivek Katria led health teams during house-to-house inspections. Officials thoroughly checked households and water containers for mosquito breeding. (HT Photo)

As many as 28 health teams were deputed, covering 18,138 houses across the city. A total of 36,915 containers were checked, out of which larva was detected in 99 houses and 106 containers. These findings were addressed immediately, and the affected areas were sanitised to ensure that breeding sites were eliminated.

Officials thoroughly checked households and water containers for mosquito breeding. Wherever larva was found, it was destroyed on the spot to prevent further spread. At the same time, residents were educated through health talks on the importance of cleanliness, removal of stagnant water and simple preventive steps that can protect families from dengue.

Dr Vivek Katria emphasised the importance of community participation, stating the department is leaving no stone unturned to control dengue in Ludhiana. “Our teams are working tirelessly in every corner of the city, but this fight cannot be won without the cooperation of citizens. We urge every household to regularly check their surroundings and eliminate even small collections of water, as they can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Dengue is preventable if we all remain vigilant and responsible,” he said.

The health department reiterated its appeal to the public to remain alert, extend full cooperation with visiting health teams, and adopt preventive measures to safeguard the city against dengue.