Ludhiana: 2 arrested for extortion bid on shop owner, one absconding

Three miscreants posing as part of the legal team of various firms to check duplicate material being sold in the market in the name of famous brands threatened the owner of a sports shop in busy Guru Teg Bahadur Road at gunpoint, and demanded extortion money. The accused demanded ₹1 lakh from the shopkeeper. The accused demanded ₹ 1 lakh at gunpoint from the shopkeeper. (HT Photo)

The alert shopkeeper raised an alarm following which the shopkeepers gathered there and nabbed two of the accused, while one of them managed to escape.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Dhamija, Baljinder Singh of Rajpura and Ishwar Singh of Banur of Mohali. Rohit Dhamija and Baljinder Singh have been arrested.

The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Kundan Nagar and owner of Shera Sports, told police that on Saturday afternoon, three men entered his shop claiming to be officers of a Delhi-based company. They said they were conducting checks on shops selling counterfeit branded goods. Moments later, one of them flashed a revolver and demanded ₹1 lakh.

Just then, Gurmeet’s nephew Simranjit Singh arrived and disclosed that the same trio had visited the shop on September 18 and forced him to hand over ₹50,000 after issuing threats.

The shopkeeper raised an alarm, drawing nearby traders to the spot. In the commotion, the accused tried to flee. However, two men—Rohit Dhamija and Baljinder Singh —were overpowered by shopkeepers and handed over to police. The third accused, Ishwar Singh managed to escape.

Police later confirmed that an FIR under Sections 318(2), 308(2), 351(2), 61(2)(A) of the BNS and section 25 of Arms Act has been registered at Model Town Police Station.

Sub-inspector Roop Lal, who is investigating the case, said, “Two of the accused are in custody and being interrogated. A manhunt has been launched to nab the third accused.”