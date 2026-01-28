Ludhiana: 3 nabbed for cheating doctor of ₹21L with fake MSME loan offer

In a major breakthrough in a cyber fraud case, Khanna police have arrested three persons and recovered ₹21.41 lakh that had been siphoned off from a local doctor’s bank accounts, with the entire amount retuned to the victim, officials said on Tuesday. Police advised citizens not to click on suspicious links or share OTPs and banking details with unknown callers. (HT Photo)

The case was registered at the cyber crime police station, Khanna, on January 13 under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

The arrests were made as part of a special drive launched to curb cybercrime and other organised financial offences. Inspector Vinod Kumar, in-charge of the cyber crime police station, said the complainant, Dr Gurjeet Singh of Karamsar Rara Sahib, reported that unknown persons had fraudulently siphoned off ₹21.41 lakh from his bank accounts on the pretext of facilitating a loan or grant of ₹5.5 crore under the MSME Innovation Scheme.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a detailed technical and financial investigation, which led to the identification and arrest of three accused, identified as Meghna Pankaj Gala, a resident of Mumbai; Pushkar, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan; and Bhupender Sharma, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

The officer said the entire defrauded amount has been successfully traced, recovered and credited back to the complainant’s account.

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant against cyber fraud, police advised citizens not to click on suspicious links or share OTPs and banking details with unknown callers. In the event of any such incident, people should immediately dial the 1930 cyber helpline so that the fraudulently transferred amount can be blocked and recovered in time.