Ludhiana: 36-year-old ends life, brother-in-law booked

Allegedly harassed by his brother-in-law (wife’s brother), a 36-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Chet Singh Nagar, police said. The division number 6 police have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide against the accused and initiated an investigation. ASI Onkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said Section 108 of the BNS was slapped on the deceased’s brother-in-law. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Deceased’s sister mentioned in her police complaint that he had been facing a matrimonial dispute and a divorce case was already in a court. His wife was living in her maternal house with her children. The complainant alleged that the wife of her brother didn’t allow him to see his children. When her brother went to see his children, the accused used to humiliate him, she mentioned. The complainant alleged that on the intervening night of August 21 and 22 her brother died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

ASI Onkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said Section 108 of the BNS was slapped on the deceased’s brother-in-law. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.