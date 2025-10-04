Ludhiana: 385 houses, crops on 1,100 acres damaged: Assessment report

The Ludhiana district administration has submitted the girdawari report to the Punjab government for releasing compensation to flood-affected farmers and residents. The report includes details of damages to crops and houses caused by excessive rainfall and waterlogging in rural areas during the recent monsoon season. Out of 1,138 acres affected, 531 acres fall under the 26–75% crop damage category, while 607 acres suffered 76–100% loss. (HT File Photo)

As per the report prepared by revenue officials after ground assessment, crops were damaged on 1,138 acres across several villages in the district. Out of this, 531 acres fall under the 26–75% crop damage category, while 607 acres suffered 76–100% crop loss. The assessment was done under the supervision of the local patwaris and tehsildars who visited the affected fields to verify the extent of damage.

As per official records, 385 houses were found partially or fully damaged due to heavy rains, flooding and water seepage. These include kutcha houses that collapsed or were rendered unsafe for living due to structural damage.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the administration had conducted a detailed survey in the affected villages to ensure that genuine claims are included for compensation. “We have completed the girdawari and submitted the report to the state government. All affected families will be compensated for crop damage or house damage as per government policy. Our priority is to ensure timely support to the people in distress,” he said.

The DC also added that the teams worked swiftly after receiving reports from flood-hit areas. “The focus was to assess and document the damage in a transparent and fair manner. The officials were directed to personally visit each location and speak to the residents before submitting the final report,” he added.

The heavy rainfall in the months of July and August led to flooding in low-lying and riverine areas of the district, particularly affecting villages near drains and rivers. Several complaints were received from farmers regarding crop destruction due to stagnant water. Similarly, damage to rural houses, especially those made of mud or uncemented materials, was reported from many areas.

The district administration has requested the state government to expedite the process of releasing financial assistance under the disaster relief norms. The compensation will be provided through direct benefit transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of eligible farmers and affected families.

Officials said the disbursement process would begin soon after the final approval from the state government.