Ludhiana: 4 key civic panels formed to monitor development works

Nearly a year after assuming office, mayor Inderjit Kaur has constituted four key committees involving 26 municipal councillors to streamline civic administration and improve monitoring of development works across various branches of the municipal corporation (MC). Civic officials expressed hope that the formation of these committees would strengthen monitoring mechanisms. (HT Photo)

These committees have been formed to supervise works related to the bridges and roads branch, operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, purchase of materials, and settlement of disputes concerning water supply, sewerage and property tax dues. The move is aimed at delegating administrative responsibilities to selected councillors to ensure smooth execution of public works and strengthen oversight of ongoing projects in different civic wings.

However, the opposition has received limited representation, with only one Congress councillor, Sham Sunder Malhotra, being included in the dispute settlement committee related to water supply, sewerage and property tax dues. The remaining committees largely comprise councillors from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The dispute settlement committee will be headed by AAP councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal. Apart from Malhotra, the committee includes AAP councillors Sukhmail Singh Grewal (Ward 14), Komalpreet (Ward 51), Ratanjit Kaur (Ward 1), Pushpinder Singh Bhanot (Ward 68) and Simranpreet Kaur (Ward 75).

The bridges and roads committee has been formed under the chairmanship of senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar. The members include AAP councillors Yuvraj Singh (Ward 50), Gurpreet Singh (Ward 60), Saroj Manan (Ward 37) and Amarjit Singh (Ward 28). The committee will oversee infrastructure development and maintenance of roads and bridges across the city.

The purchase committee, which will monitor procurement of materials and ensure quality and quantity checks for civic works, will be headed by AAP councillor Aman Bagga. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar and AAP councillors Manjit Singh Dhillon (Ward 86), Jaspal Grewal (Ward 22), Veeran Bedi (Ward 57), Deepa Rani (Ward 11) and Pardeep Sharma (Ward 10) have been appointed as members.

Meanwhile, the O&M committee, responsible for supervising maintenance-related works, will function under the chairmanship of deputy mayor Prince Johar. The members include AAP councillors Jagdish Lal Disha (Ward 6), Maninder Kaur Ghumman (Ward 63), Mehak Chadha (Ward 53), Nandini Jairath (Ward 71) and Jaspreet Kaur (Ward 15).

Mayor Inderjit Kaur could not be contacted for comments regarding the composition of the committees. Officials familiar with the development said a fifth committee related to the building branch is under consideration and is likely to be announced soon.

Civic officials expressed hope that the formation of these committees would strengthen monitoring mechanisms and help speed up development works in the city.