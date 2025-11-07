Ludhiana: 7 arrested for drug smuggling during search operation

As many as seven peddlers were arrested and drugs, including heroin, were seized during a cordon and search operation across the district under the “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh” campaign of the state government, police officials said on Thursday. As much as 650-gm ganja, 105 intoxicating tablets and 18-gm heroin were seized during the operation, police said. (HT Photo)

Teams from police stations of Dugri, Sahnewal, Dehlon, Sadar, Shimlapuri, Daba and division number 6 took part in the coordinated action. According to commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, several NDPS Act cases were registered following the operation. As much as 650-gm ganja, 105 intoxicating tablets and 18-gm heroin were seized during the operation, Sharma said.

The police commissioner said the operation marked a decisive step in the ongoing war against drugs and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to eliminating narcotics from Ludhiana. “The campaign will be intensified further to completely root out drug trafficking and ensure a safer future for our youth,” the officer added.

He urged the public to cooperate by sharing information about drug-related activities and assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.