Ludhiana: Accused replaced CCTVs installed in house, damaged DVR to destroy evidence, say police

Investigating the murder case of 69-year-old NRI woman Rupinder Kaur Pandher, the Dehlon police found that the accused, Sukhjeet Singh of Kila Raipur, had changed all the CCTVs installed in the house and damaged the DVR to destroy the evidence. The accused had also renovated the entire room where he had allegedly burnt the body of the woman after bludgeoning her to death on July 12. The deceased, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, is said to have been murdered in Kila Raipur village on July 12. (HT Photo)

The police also found money transactions in the bank account of Sukhjeet reportedly sent by the victim Rupinder Kaur Pandher. The accused allegedly burnt the body on the coal for two days, when his elder brother along with his wife had gone out of station. He dumped the skeletal remains of the woman in a drain.

The police have also found controversy related to the family of Charanjit Singh Grewal, 67, alleged fiance of the victim and a key accused. The police found that earlier, his elder brother Jaswant Singh Grewal, who is also an NRI, was booked and arrested in murder case of their eldest brother Kulwant Singh in 2013. However he was acquitted by the court in 2015.

According to the villagers, Kulwant Singh was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in 2013. His decomposed body was recovered on May 30, 2013, in his house in Village Mehma Singh Wala, however he was reportedly murdered on May 16, 2013.

The Dehlon police on May 30, 2013, had lodged a murder case following the complaint of village sarpanch Joginder Singh. Later, the police had arrested Jaswant Singh, younger brother of the victim. Jaswant Singh is owner of a Pizza Chain in Canada. The court on October 5, 2015, acquitted Jaswant Singh from the murder charge.

Inspector Sukhjinder Singh of Dehlon Police Station stated that Sukhjeet Singh claimed that Charanjit offered him ₹50 lakh for killing Rupinder Kaur Pandher, who was forcing the latter for marriage, however, he did not receive any money from Charanjit.

The SHO added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. The process has been initiated for the arrest of Charanjit Singh.