Ludhiana: Admission list not uploaded, parents flay private school

The admission process for nursery class at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, has come under sharp criticism from several parents, who have accused the school of adopting opaque practices for the upcoming academic session. The results were declared on Monday evening, but only parents of selected children received personal messages. (HT Photo)

Parents alleged that the school has failed to release the official list of selected students, breaking away from the usual practice of displaying names publicly. Instead, information has been conveyed privately to parents through emails and text messages. This, they say, has created confusion and raised doubts about the fairness of the process.

“For the first time, the school has not displayed the list. Parents are randomly receiving messages and emails about their child’s selection, but there is no clarity on how many seats have been filled or how many remain vacant,” said a parent who had applied for his child’s admission.

The results were declared on Monday evening, but only parents of selected children received personal messages. Another parent remarked, “We are completely in the dark. There is no transparency, and it leaves scope for manipulation.”

Harmeet Kaur Warraich, district coordinator of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said, “It is mandatory for schools to make public the list of selected students so that transparency is maintained.”

When contacted, Paramjit Kaur, director of Arya Samaj group of schools, defended the process, saying that parents were already informed that results would be shared individually through digital means. Regarding online upload of the list, she declined to comment, adding that the principal of the school was the right authority to respond.

Repeated attempts to reach principal Anuja Kaushal for clarification went unanswered.