Ludhiana: After extortion call, 4 men open fire at fashion designer’s house

In the fourth firing incident reported so far in January this year, four unidentified miscreants opened fire at the house of a garment trader and fashion designer in Khanna’s Khatika Mohalla in the early hours of Monday, allegedly following an extortion bid, police said. Police at the house of the businessman at Khatika Mohalla in Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)

The attackers, who arrived on two motorcycles, also attempted to set a car parked outside the house on fire before fleeing the spot. The police said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons at City 2 Khanna police station.

The targeted businessman, Ashu Vijan, runs a garment showroom, Dev Collection, in Khanna’s main market and is known for designing outfits for several Punjabi singers and artists.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 am when four men reached outside Vijan’s house and fired multiple rounds at the main gate, with at least two bullets hitting it. The assailants also fired at the windshield of a car parked outside the residence, damaging it.

The attackers then sprinkled petrol on the vehicle and attempted to set it on fire while fleeing. However, the car did not catch fire and the accused managed to escape.

On receiving information, senior police officers along with a police force rushed to the spot. The area was cordoned off and a forensic team was called to collect evidence. Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and trace their escape route.

Superintendent of police (SP) Pawanjit Chaudhary said the complainant had received an extortion call a few days ago, following which a case had already been registered at City 2 Khanna police station. “It appears that the same people may be involved in this incident,” he said.

The SP added that all angles, including extortion and personal enmity, are being examined and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.