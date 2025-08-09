Ludhiana: Armed miscreants rob liquor shop near Nurpur Bet, staff hurt

Around 15–20 armed miscreants barged into a liquor shop near Nurpur Bet, located on Nurpur Hambra Road, late Wednesday night, and stole ₹25,000 in cash. The attackers, armed with sharp weapons including sickles and swords, stormed the premises at 10:30 PM, pelting bricks and violently assaulting the employees. Vijay Kumar, the shop’s in-charge, urged the police to apprehend the culprits quickly. (HT Photo)

During the robbery, Anil Kumar, an employee on duty, was struck on the head and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital by the shop’s in-charge, Vijay Kumar, and later referred to a private hospital for further treatment due to the severity of his condition.

Recalling the ordeal, Anil Kumar said, “I was counting money when suddenly 15–20 youths barged in, throwing bricks and attacking with sharp weapons. I tried to stop them but was struck and lost consciousness.” He added that a truck driver had noticed the attackers breaking bricks under a nearby bridge, indicating the attack had been premeditated.

The assailants arrived on motorcycles and in a car, executing the robbery with precision before fleeing the scene. In addition to the stolen cash, the shop was also vandalized, though the total value of goods taken remains unclear.

Vijay Kumar, the shop’s in-charge, urged the police to apprehend the culprits quickly. Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Ladhowal Police Station, confirmed that the police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects.