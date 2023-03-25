Ludhiana: Assailants open fire at Mullanpur Dakha, 8 booked

A group of assailants opened fire targeting a man in Mullanpur Dakha following an old rivalry. The man escaped unhurt in the incident. The police have booked eight accused in the case under charges of endangering the life of people, rioting and others. (Getty images)

The police have booked eight accused in the case under charges of endangering the life of people, rioting and others. The five accused have been identified as Yadwinder Singh alias Senta, Aman Sandhu, Sonu Kalia, Sukha and Baljinder of Dakha while three accused are unidentified.

The FIR has been registered following the complaint lodged by Sukhdeep Singh of Boora Patti village of Dakha.

He stated that he along with his family was present in his house when around 11.30 pm he heard some people hurling abuses on the street. When he checked from the main gate, he identified some of the persons who were hurling abuses at him and were threatening to kill him. He remained inside the house and after some time, Yadwinder opened fire in the air from his pistol and then other persons who were accompanying Yadwinder took him along with them in a car.

After the accused left, Sukhdeep lodged a complaint with the police.

The Dakha police lodged a case under Sections 336, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police launched the manhunt to arrest the accused.