Ludhiana: Bizman gets ₹10-crore extortion threat, caller poses as Bishnoi gang associate

Two days after unidentified assailants opened fire targeting a locked garment shop in Civil City following an extortion bid, another such attempt has been reported after a city-based businessman allegedly received extortion threats for ₹10 crore from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat was reportedly conveyed through WhatsApp calls and voice messages sent to the mobile phone of the complainant’s son. The threat messages reportedly referenced a previous murder in Abohar to instill fear. (HT Photo)

According to police sources, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib who runs a garment shop near MBD Mall in Ludhiana, approached the Sarabha Nagar police station seeking registration of an FIR. In his complaint, Singh stated that his son Kamalpreet Singh, who assists him in the business, received a WhatsApp call on January 3 around 2 pm from an international number.

The caller allegedly introduced himself as Hari Boxer, claiming to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kamalpreet disconnected the call immediately and ignored repeated attempts thereafter. Subsequently, the accused allegedly sent WhatsApp voice messages demanding ₹10 crore and issued chilling threats, warning that if the money was not paid, they would come to the shop and shoot them dead. The threat messages reportedly referenced a previous murder in Abohar to instill fear.

The complainant told the police that the family was living under constant fear and apprehension, suspecting a threat to their lives and property. He submitted the voice messages to the police in a pen drive as evidence and sought immediate protection for his family.

Sub-Inspector Aditya Sharma, station house officer (SHO) at Sarabha Nagar police station, said an FIR under Sections 308(2), 351(2) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Hari Boxer. The police are trying to trace the caller.

Notably, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, three masked assailants opened fire at the shop in Civil City, allegedly to enforce a ₹50 lakh extortion demand. The Haibowal police had registered an FIR against notorious gangster Shubham Grover, who is lodged in the Ferozepur jail.