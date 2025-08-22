Ludhiana: BJP leaders Ladhar, Kainth detained; let off after 4 hrs

High drama was witnessed after police detained former IAS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SR Ladhar and party’s district rural president Sunny Kainth on data theft charges and detained them for over four hours on Thursday. The leaders were holding outreach camps to bring schemes of central government to the beneficiaries, when police turned up there and played spoilsport. BJP leaders staging a protest outside Dugri Police station in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While Ladhar was detained at police post Raghunath Enclave along with his son Gautam and his security personnel, Sunny Kainth was detained at Dugri Police Station. After the police action, the BJP leaders-led by district president (urban) Rajnish Dhiman-staged a protest. They announced that the protest will be continued till the release of the leaders.

Dhiman alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to deliver any promise to the people which they made before assembly elections. He also added that the AAP-led state government is not implementing the schemes of the central government following which a number of people are deprived of the benefits. When they are bringing the schemes to the beneficiary the AAP government is harassing them, he alleged.

Dhiman stated that Kainth was at his office and asking the people to take benefits of the outreach camp held in Tharike village. Further, he added that former Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia had already revealed the intentions of AAP in a recent meeting in which he asked the workers to follow ‘Sam dam dand bhed’ policy.

SR Ladhar, who is incharge of the camps, said that when he was about to reach the camp, the police detained him.

Ladhar said that on being asked about the charges, the police officials stated that they have orders to deter the BJP leaders from holding the camps. By 3pm, the police let them go.

The BJP leader stated that they are not afraid of such actions and camps will be continued in future as there is nothing illegal in it. He also added that the people are praising his party as the benefits are reaching to them at their doorsteps so the AAP government is deterring them.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma stated that there were some reports of data theft at the camps. The police have detained some of the leaders and later they were released after verification. He said that investigation in the matter is on.