Ludhiana: Bus stand flyover again riddled with potholes, craters a year after repairs

After languishing for more than seven years amid inter departmental deadlock, the flyover at the Ludhiana interstate bus terminus has once again fallen into disrepair, barely a year after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) carried out repair works, officials familiar with the matter said. The bus stand flyover in dilapidated condition in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Reportedly, the resurfacing of deep potholes, craters and loose gravel following rain showers earlier this week, has triggered serious concerns over the quality, durability and oversight of the work carried out on the vital stretch.

According to officials, the flyover located near the bus fare collection (adda fees) counter, serves as the primary exit route for hundreds of buses leaving the state-run bus stand every day. Any damage to this stretch directly affects the movement of inter city and inter state buses, subjecting passengers to rough and uncomfortable rides while bus operators report increased wear and tear on buses, escalating their maintenance costs.

Officials said the deterioration is particularly alarming as the repairs were completed only last year, following a prolonged seven-year deadlock between the NHAI and the municipal corporation (MC) over jurisdiction. During this period, the flyover remained neglected despite repeated complaints from the bus stand authorities to the local administration, turning routine travel into a daily ordeal.

The flyover had remained in a severely dilapidated condition for years before official intervention finally came in August 2024. On August 30, 2024, the deputy commissioner’s office issued a formal order after multiple complaints from the Punjab Roadways management, directing the MC and the public works department (PWD) to ensure immediate repairs and submit a detailed report within a week, officials added.

Despite the directive, the work saw further delays due to continued disagreements between the NHAI and the MC over responsibility for the stretch, with repair works finally initiated in December 2024.

Ramandeep Singh, a private bus driver said,” This is one of the most critical infrastructure of the bus stand. Despite paying hefty fares in the form of adda fees to access these facilities, the authorities have failed to maintain a stretch which witnesses heavy daily traffic.”

“This is one of the busiest bus stands in the state, with hundreds of buses passing over the flyover daily. The deteriorated condition poses a constant risk of accidents and forces passengers to travel under unsafe conditions,” he added.

When contacted, Navraj Batish, general manager, Punjab Roadways said,” We have already taken up the matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and urged it to undertake repairs at the earliest. The issue has been flagged on priority and the repair work will be completed soon to ensure smooth and safe movement of buses.”