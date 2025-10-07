Edit Profile
    Ludhiana: Caretaker booked for raping 27-year-old

    The victim complained that when her mother’s health rapidly declined and her brother took her to a hospital, the accused forced himself upon her against her will

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 7:46 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A caretaker entrusted with the care of a bedridden man has been accused of sexually assaulting the man’s 27-year-old daughter, who has filed a complaint prompting immediate police action. The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, is on the run. Police said raids are being conducted to apprehend him.

    The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, is on the run. (HT Photo)
    According to the victim’s complaint, her father had been confined to bed for an extended period due to illness, and the family had engaged Manish Kumar to assist with his care. Shortly after his appointment, the accused began instilling fear in the household and behaved inappropriately towards her, the complainant said.

    The victim narrated that during a period when her mother’s health rapidly declined and her brother took her to a hospital, the accused took advantage of her being alone at home to force himself upon her against her will. Following the incident, Manish Kumar threatened that she would kill the woman if she spoke out. Assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, investigating the case, confirmed that an FIR under Sections 64 (rape), 351(2,3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and that efforts to locate and arrest the accused are ongoing.

