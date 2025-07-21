Ludhiana: Centre issues show-cause notices to three effluent treatment plants

In a strong action, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has issued strong show-cause notices to three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) operating in Ludhiana without any valid consent from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). The notices were served after detailed inspections revealed multiple serious violations of environmental norms and non-compliance with environmental clearance (EC) conditions. The CETPs on Tajpur Road were set up without any consent and continue to operate illegally, the ministry said. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the official letters, the ministry issued notices to CETPs at Bahadurke Road, Jamalpur Awana, and the 40 and 50 MLD CETPs at Tajpur Road, all of which were found running illegally and discharging untreated effluents into Buddha Nullah. The show cause notices were issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which empowers the government to close or regulate any operation causing pollution.

The inspection report against Bahadurke CETP, operated by Bahadurke Textile & Knitwear Association Ltd (BTKAL), listed 30 major violations. These include absence of valid consent under Air and Water Acts, improper effluent monitoring, direct discharge of 15 MLD treated water into the nullah, lack of details on reject handling in MEE, absence of MoUs with member industries, and no valid permissions for effluent acceptance. The CETP was also found lacking proper air pollution control, hazardous waste authorisation, groundwater monitoring, green belt development, and failed to set up an environmental management cell. The unit also never submitted six-monthly compliance reports or details of environmental expenses.

Similarly, Punjab Dyers Association-run CETP at Jamalpur Awana was caught discharging 40 and 50 MLD treated water illegally without proper clearance and failing to inform farmers about treated water usage. The plant operated without an environmental management cell, green belts, EMP funds, or proper public disclosures. Critically, the PPCB had revoked its CTO licence.

The ministry also pointed out that the Tajpur Road CETPs (40 and 50 MLD) were set up without any consent and continue to operate illegally. These CETPs failed to submit EC letters to local authorities, neglected safety norms, violated environmental laws, and misled the public by not disclosing compliance status online.

File reply within 30 days or face action: Ministry

The show-cause notices have asked all the CETPs to respond within 30 days, explaining why action should not be taken against them, including possible closure and disconnection of services. The ministry has warned of strict penal action under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act if satisfactory replies are not received.

This action follows growing public anger and legal scrutiny over unchecked pollution in Buddha Nullah caused by industrial effluents in Ludhiana.

Kamal Chauhan , director Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) said, “We have received the show-cause notices and we have already filed our reply to the ministry in regard to this and I do not want to speak anything regarding reply before our hearing of cases in National Green Tribunal.”

PPCB chief RK Rattra said, “I do not want to speak regarding the show-cause notices were shot off by the ministry as matter is already under National Green Tribunal.”

Multiple contempt petitions have been filed and important hearings are scheduled for July 22 in the NGT regarding Buddha Nullah pollution.