Ludhiana: City advocate tops both Punjab, Haryana higher judicial service exams

Setting an example of excellence for the city, advocate Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva has scored the first rank in both Punjab and Haryana in the Higher Judicial Service Examination. A lawyer with 14 years of practice, the 37-year-old will now be appointed as an additional district and sessions judge. Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva (HT Photo)

Sacheva had always wanted to be a judge. Before he turned 35, which is the minimum age required to appear for the Higher Judicial Service Examination, he appeared for the Judicial Magistrate exam in 2015 and 2018. As soon as he turned 35 in 2024, he appeared for the Higher Judicial Service Examination for the first time and only missed the cut-off by three marks.

However, this time he scored the highest marks in both states. In Punjab, he scored 551.5/1000, a comfortable first rank, with the second rank at 532 marks. In Haryana also, he scored a comfortable first position with 549.5/1000, the second rank was at 531 marks.

Sachdeva did his schooling from Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, and later graduated from SCD Government College for Boys, where he consistently remained the college topper. He obtained his LLB from Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, followed by an LLM from Kurukshetra University.

Sachdeva, a first-generation lawyer, said his success was the outcome of years of focused preparation and perseverance rather than a sudden breakthrough. “This achievement is rooted in patience, sustained effort and silent struggle,” he remarked.

Although a busy lawyer, he managed to take out at least eight hours every day for preparation. “I would get my hearing wrapped up by 1 pm. I would come home, take a nap for a couple of hours and then sit down to study for 2-3 hours. Then, after dinner, I would sit down again at around 11 pm and study till 4 am,” he said.

He said that his wife, a dentist, played an important role in helping him manage his time and supporting him.

Expressing gratitude, he credited “the almighty, his teachers and mentors, and the unwavering support of his family. He dedicated his success to his mentor, the late advocate Madan Lal Sharma, who inspired him to aspire for judicial service.”

Reflecting on his new role, Sachdeva said the higher judiciary bore a profound responsibility to uphold constitutional values and deliver justice impartially. He affirmed his commitment to discharging judicial duties with integrity and sincerity.

He also acknowledged the encouragement of his parents, Inderjit Singh Sachdeva and Maninder Kaur Sachdeva, his brother Gurjot Singh Sachdeva, and his sister-in-law Dr Tawanpreet Kaur, associate professor at Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College, Ludhiana.