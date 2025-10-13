Ludhiana: Civic body’s expensive machinery lying unused

Despite spending crores of rupees on modern machinery meant to improve civic services, several costly machines of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) are lying unused in workshops, exposing poor planning and management within the civic body. Equipment purchased to improve city infrastructure and reduce pollution, including pothole repair machines, anti-smog guns, and e-rickshaws has been gathering dust for months. The pothole repair machines, procured by the MC for nearly ₹4 crore, have reportedly not been used for several months. (Manish/HT)

According to officials, many of these machines were bought with the aim of modernising operations and strengthening civic services, but most have seen minimal or no use. XEN (workshop) Arvind Aggarwal confirmed that only a few machines are operational. “Two anti-smog guns are non-functional and two are working. Around 30 to 35 e-rickshaws are parked in the workshop due to shortage of staff. The pothole repair machines are under the charge of SE (B&R),” he said.

Residents and activists have criticised the corporation for wasting public funds on machinery that remains idle. “Every year, the MC announces new projects and machines to improve cleanliness, repair roads, or tackle air pollution. But on ground, the results are missing,” said Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Model Town. “If machines worth crores are lying unused, it means taxpayers’ money is being wasted.”

The pothole repair machines, introduced with much publicity to ensure faster road maintenance, have reportedly not been used for months. Several roads across the city continue to be riddled with potholes, especially after the monsoon. Similarly, the anti-smog guns, purchased to tackle rising air pollution levels during the winter, remain largely non-operational.

The e-rickshaws, meant to replace diesel vehicles for door-to-door garbage collection, have also failed to serve their purpose as they remain unused due to manpower shortages and administrative neglect.

Despite these issues, the MC is reportedly planning to purchase more machines under various development schemes. Experts, however, say the focus should be on utilising existing infrastructure efficiently rather than buying new equipment.

“Instead of spending more money, the MC must ensure that the machinery already available is repaired, staffed, and used properly,” said Harpreet Singh, a resident of Gurdev Nagar. “Otherwise, it will remain yet another example of poor governance and lack of accountability.”