Ludhiana: Complainant raises doubts over police probe against ASI

A city resident has raised serious questions over the fairness and transparency of a police inquiry after a complaint filed by him against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was assigned for investigation to a head constable posted at the same police post, where the accused officer serves as in-charge. ASI Sukhwinder Singh was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him. (HT Photo)

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Jagsir Singh, a resident of Mullanpur Dakha, against ASI Sukhwinder Singh of Police Post Jagatpuri, alleging misconduct and verbal abuse.

According to Jagsir Singh, the incident occurred on April 9 when he visited Police Post Jagatpuri along with an acquaintance who was summoned by the police in connection with an investigation. “ASI Sukhwinder Singh misbehaved with me and used derogatory language. I was deeply hurt and decided to approach higher authorities,” he alleged.

On April 12, Jagsir Singh submitted a written complaint to the commissioner of police, the director general of police, and on the chief minister’s grievance portal. However, he claimed that instead of being acted upon promptly, the complaint was marked to the superintendent of police (SP), Patiala, despite the matter having no jurisdictional link with that district.

It was only on April 21 that the complaint was forwarded to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), West, Ludhiana, he said.

Jagsir Singh alleged that even thereafter, no statement was recorded and the complaint continued to move between Ludhiana and Patiala for several months without any progress.

The matter resurfaced on December 20, when the complaint was finally marked to Police Post Jagatpuri—the same post where the accused ASI is posted as in-charge.

The situation became more contentious when the inquiry was assigned to a head constable serving at the same police post and working directly under ASI Sukhwinder Singh.

Jagsir Singh said he received a summons on December 26 evening, asking him to appear at the police post earlier that afternoon. After he objected, a fresh summons was issued, calling him again on Saturday.

“When I reached the police post, I was learned that a head constable subordinate to the accused ASI had been appointed as the inquiry officer. I was even asked to meet the ASI,” he said. “How can an impartial inquiry be expected in such circumstances?” he questioned.

Refusing to record his statement, Jagsir Singh submitted a written objection, stating that he had no faith in the inquiry and demanded that the probe be transferred to a senior and independent officer.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to contact him.