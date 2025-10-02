Ludhiana: Congress leaders pay tribute to Bapu

The District Congress Committee celebrated the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 121st anniversary of the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Congress office on Tibba Road on Wednesday. The party said that the current leaders of the country need to learn from the simple life and thoughts of Gandhi and Shastri. (HT Photo for representation)

Former MLA and president of the Congress Committee (Urban), Sanjay Talwar, garlanded the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Congress leaders recalled the life of Mahatma Gandhi and said that those who walk on the path of truth always remain strong.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts inspired the whole world. Connecting with the people was the speciality of Mahatma Gandhi,” the party said in a press release. “Similarly, the speciality of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was that he was a person connected to the ground and with every poor person and farmer of the country. He had a special love for the nation. Despite becoming the Prime Minister of the country, he did not compromise with his thoughts and simplicity,” it said.

The party said that the current leaders of the country need to learn from the simple life and thoughts of Gandhi and Shastri.

A separate event was also organised at Sarabha Nagar under the leadership of senior Congress leader and former District Congress Committee (Urban) president, Pawan Dewan.

While addressing the gathering, Pawan Dewan said “Gandhi Ji’s life is an inspiration of truth, non-violence, and simplicity. The true tribute to him would be to follow his ideology and principles. By walking on this path, we can guide our country and society towards a better future. As Gandhi Ji said, if we want to see change in the world, we must begin with changing ourselves.”

Campaign against ‘vote theft’

The party said that it would start a campaign against “vote theft” across the state and would get 15 lakh signatures from Punjab to submit to the Election Commission of India.

“The Congress will start a signature campaign across Punjab tomorrow against vote theft in Punjab. The Congress will collect 5 crore signatures on October 15 and submit them to the Election Commission, out of which 15 lakh signatures will be from Punjab,” the party said in the press release.

Floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Peace Mission paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the bank of the river Sutlej, where his mortal remains were placed before being immersed.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, the organising secretary of the mission, said, “With the passage of time, Gandhi’s message of non-violence, communal harmony and peace is becoming more relevant.”

He pointed out, “Successive governments have utterly neglected this important historic site. If we forget the sacrifices of our martyrs, we can’t pat ourselves on the back as nationalists. Youth must be told about martyrs’ ideals.”