Ludhiana: Couple that took away toddler from rly station caught on CCTV

Two days after a toddler was abducted from the Ludhiana railway station, investigators have come across CCTV footage in which a couple is seen taking the one-year-old out of the station. A man and a woman carrying the child (inset) seen in a footage. (HT Photo)

Immediately after the boy went missing, his mother Lalti Devi, who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh to meet her husband in the city, had raised suspicion on the couple seated near her. She had told the railway police that she had asked them to keep an eye on the toddler when she took her another son to a nearby toilet. After that, Lalti Devi and her two sons fell asleep at the station as they had to wait for a few hours for her husband, working in a factory, to reach there to pick them up. At that time, the couple was seated near them.

The railway police said Lalti Devi has identified her kid and the couple captured in the CCTV footage. Inspector Palwinder Singh, Ludhiana in-charge of the Government Railway Police (GRP), said, “The mother was already suspicious of this couple. She confirmed that this was indeed the same couple as soon as we showed her the footage.”

The GRP has launched two teams led by a sub-inspector each to trace the kidnappers. They are scanning the footage captured by the CCTV cameras around the station. “My teams are in hot pursuit. We are going through all the footage available around the station to follow their track,” Sigh said.

He said the police were trying to make the footage viral and appealed to the public that anyone who knows the couple should come forward and help in rescuing the infant. “We have shared the footage and asked people to share it as much as they can. I appeal to the public that if anyone knows anything about this couple they should come to us so that this kid can be restored back to his parents,” he added.