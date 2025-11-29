Ludhiana: Creativity shines on Day 3 of vet varsity youth festival

The third day of the ongoing youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University came alive with vibrant colours and oratory expressions as students competed in rangoli making, installation, elocution and poetry competitions on Friday. Students participating in youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Jatinder Paul Singh Gill, vice-chancellor, reviewed the artistic creations and appreciated the high-quality work of participants. He remarked that despite coming from science disciplines, the students demonstrated creativity comparable to those from arts backgrounds. University deans and directors were present to encourage the participants.

RS Aulakh, director of students’ welfare, said that the youth festival rejuvenates students and provides them a platform to exhibit their multifaceted talents.

SPS Ghuman, organising secretary of the festival, informed that the theme for rangoli making was “Decoration” while the installation theme was “Struggle”. He further announced that creative writing (9.00 am), extempore (10.00 am) and debate competition (2.00 pm) will be held on November 29 at the auditorium, College of Animal Biotechnology.

Participants from the College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, Veterinary Science College Rampura Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic Kaljharani, and affiliated Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar showcased their skills.

In rangoli making, Ravneet Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul) secured the first prize, Ishnoor Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana) secured the second prize, and Jashanpreet (College of Fisheries) secured the third prize.

In the installation, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology secured the first place, College of Fisheries secured second, and College of Veterinary Science (Rampura Phul) secured third place.