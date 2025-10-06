Ludhiana: DC orders probe into alleged forgery of land records

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has ordered an inquiry against local revenue officials following allegations of forgery of land records in Jhande village. The action comes after a complaint filed by Jatinder Singh, a resident of Jhande, who accused revenue officials of fabricating official records. (HT Photo)

The action comes after a complaint filed by Jatinder Singh, a resident of Jhande, who accused patwari Dilpreet Singh, Kanungo Jaspreet Singh, and other revenue officials of fabricating official records. Singh submitted his complaint to deputy commissioner, director general of vigilance bureau and senior superintendent of police (vigilance).

Singh alleged that an online jamabandi (land record) for the year 2005-06 — a period when no digital land record system existed for Jhande village — had been fraudulently created.

According to him, the genuine record for that year exists only in manual form and is maintained at the revenue records office.

“This online record has been made recently, and it completely omits reference to mutation no 3130, which pertains to the inheritance of my late father’s property,” Singh said.

“This mutation was sanctioned in my name based on a registered will and is clearly mentioned in the original manual jamabandi,” he added.

He further alleged that the forged digital record was deliberately prepared to conceal earlier tampering and to create a false baseline for illegal actions in land matters. “This is not a clerical error. It’s a deliberate act to cause me harm in court cases and administrative matters. It may also be used to falsely implicate me in criminal cases,” Singh claimed.

Singh also pointed out that the online record was backdated to appear as if it belonged to 2005-06, despite the fact that the village was not part of the digital land record system at that time. He described it as “a clear case of misuse of technology by corrupt officials.”

“I have already marked an inquiry in this case and additional deputy commissioner (general) Rakesh Kumar is heading it.”

Additional deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar said, “The matter is under my knowledge. I have directed officials to investigate thoroughly to ensure no fraudulent activity is carried out.”