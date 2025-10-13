Ludhiana: DIET mentor selected for MSc in UK varsity

Amandeep Singh, a mentor at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Jagraon, has earned an honour with his selection for the fully sponsored and globally acclaimed MSc TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) online programme at the University of Stirling, United Kingdom. Notably, he stands as the only candidate from the district to achieve this distinction. Amandeep Singh said this opportunity will allow him to bring international best practices into the classrooms. (HT Photo)

The MSc TESOL is an internationally recognised postgraduate course known for its focus on modern language teaching, intercultural communication, and research-based professional growth. For the 2025–2028 international cohort, the university invited applications from teachers across the globe. Thousands of educators from India applied, making Singh’s selection a significant achievement for both DIET Jagraon and the state.

This isn’t his first international accomplishment. In 2024, he was chosen for the prestigious Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (FTEA) programme at the University of Northern Colorado, USA, a US government-funded fellowship that brings together accomplished teachers worldwide to share innovative classroom practices and promote global educational collaboration.

Expressing pride in Singh’s achievement, Pardeep Kumar, principal and DDO of DIET Jagraon, said, “Singh has brought international recognition to DIET Jagraon. His commitment to lifelong learning and excellence in English education continues to inspire our trainees and strengthen our institution’s global outlook.”

The two-and-a-half-year MSc TESOL (online) programme trains participants in cutting-edge teaching methods such as communicative language teaching (CLT), task-based learning, CLIL, total physical response, and AI-assisted digital tools.

Singh said this opportunity will allow him to bring international best practices into the classrooms and contribute to teacher education and curriculum innovation.