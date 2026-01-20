Ludhiana: Dist para karate player bags gold at state c’ship

Khanna’s para karate player Tarun Sharma added another golden chapter to his inspiring journey by winning a gold medal at the two-day state karate championship, which concluded in Sunam on Sunday. With this victory, Tarun has also been selected to represent Punjab at the national level. Tarun Sharma (HT Photo)

The latest success comes close on the heels of a major international breakthrough. He clinched gold at the Asian Para Karate Championship in Uzbekistan in May last year , bringing laurels to the country.

In October last year, Tarun also struck gold at the International Open Karate Championship held in Batala, where he won the senior male kata title. The achievement was especially meaningful as three of his own students—young girls he has been mentoring—also won gold medals in their respective categories, underlining his role as both a champion and a dedicated coach.

Tarun’s journey to success has been far from easy. At just six years old, he suffered a paralytic attack that left him partially disabled. Growing up in a financially weak family, he once worked as a vegetable vendor to make ends meet. Despite the odds, his passion for karate never faded. A turning point came when he staged a symbolic protest by polishing shoes outside the Khanna mini secretariat to draw attention to the struggles of unemployed para athletes. The incident went viral, eventually leading to his appointment as a deputy clerk in the Khanna municipal corporation last year.

Today, Tarun is a name to reckon with in para karate. He has represented India at several international events, winning medals at the USA Open Karate Championship in Las Vegas, the Commonwealth Karate Championship in South Africa, and tournaments in Hungary, Malaysia and Ireland.

Beyond medals, Tarun remains committed to social service. Through his karate academy in Khanna, he has trained more than 1,400 underprivileged girls in self-defence, empowering them with confidence, strength and hope for a safer future.