    Ludhiana: Domestic help hangs self in bizman’s house

    According to the police, the woman recorded a video on her phone shortly before the hanging herself, stating she was distressed; family demands investigation

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 7:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    A 20-year-old woman working as a domestic help at the residence of a prominent industrialist in South City was found hanging from the ceiling fan late Tuesday night. The woman, who had been employed as a caretaker for the family’s grandchild for the past three months, lived in a shared room at the house with other staff members.

    Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further inquiry is underway. (HT Photo)
    Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further inquiry is underway. (HT Photo)

    While her family initially suspected foul play, police have indicated that the death appears to be a suicide. According to the police, the woman recorded a video on her phone shortly before the act, stating she was distressed — a development police say rules out external involvement.

    Her brother said the family was informed late at night that she was unwell and being taken to a hospital. “When we reached, we found she had already died. We still demand a fair investigation,” he said, adding that his sister had no history of such behaviour.

    ASI Ashwani Kumar, in-charge of Raghunath Enclave police post, said the woman was found hanging with her dupatta. “Her phone contained a video stating she was depressed and messages indicating she was in a relationship. The matter is under investigation,” he added.

    Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further inquiry is underway.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Domestic Help Hangs Self In Bizman's House
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Domestic Help Hangs Self In Bizman’s House
