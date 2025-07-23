Ludhiana: Driver dead, six injured after SUV, tractor collide head-on

A road mishap on Monday night claimed the life of an SUV driver and left six other members returning from a wedding party, seriously injured after their Bolero collided head-on with a tractor-trolley loaded with paddy stubble. The accident took place near Jarg village on Malerkotla Road. An injured being rushed to civil hospital, Khanna after a vehicle carrying wedding guests and a tractor trolley collided near Khanna on Monday night. (HT Photo)

According to police and eyewitness reports, the wedding procession had been returning to Bhari Mansa village in Malerkotla from Chamkaur Sahib when tragedy struck. Around midnight, near Jarg village, the said Bolero rammed into an approaching tractor-trolley heavily laden with paddy stubble.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the front of the Bolero was completely crushed, leaving the driver, identified as Vicky, a resident of Bhari Mansa, dead on the spot. The six other occupants of the vehicle, all part of the wedding party, sustained injuries, with three of them in critical condition.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene, and all injured were immediately transported to civil hospital, Khanna. According to Dr Amarpreet at the hospital, “Seven people were brought in. One was declared dead on arrival. Three others are in critical condition and have been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment.”

The other three injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the civil hospital in Khanna and are stated to be stable.

Upon being alerted, a team from the local police station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the tractor-trolley was overloaded with parali (paddy stubble) and the area lacked adequate street lighting, contributing to the tragic mishap.

“The collision appears to have been caused by poor visibility and the obstructive load carried by the tractor-trolley. We are investigating further and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible,” said sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, incharge police post of Kot.

“The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, and an FIR against the unidentified tractor driver is likely to be registered soon”, he added.

Elderly man crushed to death by speeding truck on Chandigarh Road

A 65-year-old man was killed after being hit and run over by a speeding truck on Chandigarh Road near a private hospital.

The deceased, Karnail Singh, a resident of Bajra village on Rahon Road, was returning home from work on his scooter when the tragic incident occurred. Employed as a supervisor at a factory near Vardhman, Karnail had just wrapped up his shift and was en route to his home when the mishap took place.

His son, Amanpreet Singh, said the family was informed of the incident by local bystanders who used Karnail Singh’s mobile phone to reach them. “Eyewitnesses told us that as my father approached the hospital area on Chandigarh Road, a speeding truck came from behind and hit his scooter. He fell on the road, and the truck ran over him, killing him instantly,” Amanpreet shared.

Police officials from Moti Nagar police station rushed to the site after receiving the alert. By the time they arrived, the truck driver had fled, abandoning the vehicle at the scene.

The police have seized the truck and are in the process of recording statements from the victim’s family.