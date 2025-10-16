Ludhiana: Driver escapes with ₹35L, abandons car on Gill Road

A driver allegedly fled with ₹35.30 lakh in cash belonging to his employer’s friend and abandoned the car near Arora Palace on Gill Road before escaping. Police suspect that the accused has managed to flee Punjab to evade arrest. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nishant Mundra, a resident of Ram Nagar, Chandigarh Road. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace him. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace the accused. (HT Photo)

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Inderjit Singh, a realtor from Nanak Nagar. Singh stated that his friend Mohinder Pal, also a realtor, had received ₹35.30 lakh as part of a property deal and was supposed to hand over the amount to his associate Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Model Town.

Inderjit Singh said he instructed his driver Nishant Mundra to drop Mohinder Pal at Sanjiv Kumar’s residence. After reaching Model Town Extension, the driver dropped Pal outside the house and said he was going to make a U-turn. However, he never returned.

“When Mohinder Pal called him, the phone was found switched off,” the complainant said. Pal immediately informed Singh, who then alerted the Model Town police. During investigation, the police found the car abandoned near Arora Palace on Gill Road — but the cash was missing.

Sub-inspector Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said, “Preliminary inquiry suggests that the accused fled with the money intentionally. We suspect he has escaped to Rishikesh. Efforts are on to trace and arrest him.”

A case under Section 306 (theft committed by a servant or employee from employer’s possession) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

The accused was working with Inderjit Singh for the past one year.