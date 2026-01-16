Ludhiana: Educators seek change in double-shift schools’ timing

Amid an intense spell of cold weather gripping Punjab, the state government has revised the timings of schools across the state till January 21. However, the revised schedule has left double-shift government schools out of its ambit, leading to growing concern among teachers, especially for young children attending early morning classes. Amid foggy weather, teachers want the double-shift schools to begin classes at 9 am for morning shift. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In several double-shift government schools, primary students continue to report in the morning hours.

Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja, principal of Government Senior Secondary Model School, Cemetery Road, said that her school operates in two shifts, with primary students attending classes from 7.30 am, while the evening shift is meant for senior secondary classes. She pointed out that pre-board examinations for Class 5 students began today, but stressed that classes up to Class 4 should be suspended for a few days due to the extreme cold and fog. “Young children are most vulnerable in such weather, and their safety should be the priority,” she said.

Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence, Model Town, said that parents are reluctant to send primary students in the evening shift as the school disperses around 5.30 pm. “Due to this, we are forced to call primary students in the morning, even though the weather is unfavourable,” she said.

Teachers’ unions have also flagged low attendance. Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said that pre-board exams will start on Friday but attendance remained thin because of the biting cold. “We are continuously calling parents and requesting them to send their children for exams,” he said.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said that a representation has been sent to the education minister, urging a revision in timings for double-shift schools as well. He suggested that the morning shift should begin at 9 am so that the evening shift can end by 5 pm, reducing inconvenience for students and teachers during foggy conditions.

Meanwhile, deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said no instructions have yet been issued regarding double-shift schools. “We are awaiting an official communication from higher authorities,” he said.

Notably, the state government changed school timings for all government, private, aided and other schools under which primary schools will now function from 10 am to 3 pm, while middle, high and senior secondary schools will operate from 10 am to 3.20 pm.