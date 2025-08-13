Ludhiana: Eight booked for armed attack on Ghawaddi family

A 25-year-old shopkeeper from Ghawaddi village narrowly escaped an assault in the early hours of Sunday, but his mother was injured when a group of men, allegedly nursing a grudge against him, barged into his house. Acting on the complaint filed by the 45-year-old mother of the shopkeeper, the Dehlon police have booked eight identified villagers – Karamjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Ekjot Singh, Jagmohan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Nichhatar Singh, Balwant Singh and Kulwinder Singh – along with an unidentified accomplice. All are residents of Ghawaddi. ASI Jarnail Singh, investigating officer at Dehlon police station, confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused. (HT Photo)

The complainant’s husband stated that their son runs a salon in the village. About 20 days ago, his nephew Pali had a quarrel with Karamjit Singh and others. The complainant’s son had intervened to defuse the situation, but this apparently angered the accused, who began harbouring enmity against him, he mentioned.

In the early hours of Sunday, the complainant’s husband was sleeping upstairs while the son and wife were on the ground floor. Around 3 am, the accused allegedly gathered outside their gate, shouting abuses. The shopkeeper woke up and rushed upstairs to record a video of the incident. In the meantime, the accused began pelting bricks at the gate, eventually breaking it open and storming inside.

Sensing danger, the shopkeeper jumped from the roof into a neighbour’s house and fled, believing the intruders intended to kill him. The accused then allegedly attacked his mother, leaving her injured, before fleeing as villagers began gathering.

ASI Jarnail Singh, investigating officer at Dehlon police station, confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (2) (house trespassing), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intend to outrage her modesty), 324 (2) (mischief), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191 (3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, the poilce said.