Ludhiana: Encroached cycle track cast shadow over MC’s new ₹1.5cr project

Even as the municipal corporation prepares to spend ₹1.5 crore to demarcate dedicated cycle tracks on Mall Road and adjoining stretches under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the proposal has triggered criticism from residents, who point to the sorry state of city’s existing cycling infrastructure—particularly on Malhar Road—where cycle tracks and footpaths exist largely on paper, having long been swallowed by rampant encroachments. Vehicles parked on a footpath on Malhar Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

Under the Smart City project, Malhar Road was upgraded a few years ago at a cost exceeding ₹25 crore. The redesign included earmarked space for cycle tracks and pedestrian footpaths. However, residents allege that the civic body failed to safeguard this infrastructure, allowing shopkeepers, showrooms and eateries to steadily encroach upon both footpaths and cycle lane space.

“Today, the demarcated cycle track on Malhar Road is occupied by parked cars, two-wheelers and even commercial displays. In many stretches, shopkeepers have extended their businesses into public space. The civic body never enforced its own design,” said Ramesh Gupta, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

According to residents, the situation has completely defeated the purpose of promoting non-motorised transport.

“Cyclists are forced to ride in the middle of fast-moving traffic because the cycle lane is unusable. Footpaths are also blocked, pushing pedestrians onto the carriageway,” said Neha Arora, who uses the stretch daily.

Against this backdrop, the municipal corporation’s proposal to spend ₹1.5 crore on demarcating new cycle tracks on Mall Road and adjoining roads has drawn widespread scepticism. Residents fear that without strict enforcement, the new lanes will suffer the same fate as those on Malhar Road.

“There are already several illegal commercial activities on Mall Road. Unauthorised parking by showrooms, roadside vendors and temporary structures have narrowed the road. Carving out a cycle lane by reducing road width will only aggravate traffic congestion,” said Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Civil Lines.

Some traders, too, questioned the civic body’s priorities. “Before announcing new projects, the MC should explain why existing cycle tracks were allowed to be encroached upon. Otherwise, this will be yet another cosmetic exercise and a sheer waste of public money,” said Amit Verma, a shop owner.

Civic body executive engineer Balwinder Singh said, “The project is aimed at curbing pollution levels and encouraging cycling. The department will take action against encroachments and steps will be taken to remove illegal occupation of footpaths and road space.”