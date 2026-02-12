Ludhiana: Encroachment narrows road at Focal Point, commuters fume

Encroachment has emerged as a major civic concern at Focal Point where significant portions of a key road have been occupied on both sides, severely reducing the carriageway and disrupting the smooth movement of traffic. The situation has led to inconvenience for commuters, shopkeepers and pedestrians who use the busy industrial stretch daily. The Focal Point road under encroachment in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

On one side of the road, single-room makeshift structures have been erected, while on the other, household belongings and temporary arrangements have been placed along the roadside. The narrowing of the road has created bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours.

Santosh, a commuter who frequently travels through the area, said the encroachment has made movement uncomfortable and difficult. People have occupied almost the entire road. It feels uncomfortable to pass through this stretch, as if we were walking through someone’s home rather than a public road, he said.

Local shopkeepers also expressed concern about the situation continuing for a long time without intervention. Anil, who runs a shop nearby, said the occupants have been living there for several years. “The government should take action so that they can move to better places instead of living on the main road,” he said.

Another commuter, Pulkit, said roadside shelters were affecting traffic flow in the industrial area. Setting up shelters on the roadside is not right. It leads to traffic congestion and creates inconvenience for people travelling through this area, he said.

MC assistant commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the authorities were aware of the encroachment and action would be taken soon. “We will send a team shortly and get the encroachment removed,” he said.

Residents and commuters have urged civic authorities to address the issue promptly to restore normal traffic movement and ensure safer commuting conditions in the area.